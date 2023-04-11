Prescribed burning planned for Fox Mountain in Williams Lake

BCWS crews will be blacklining areas and clearing ladder fuels, in anticipation of doing prescribed burning this month on Fox Mountain. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The BC Wildfire Service in partnership with Williams Lake First Nation and the Williams Lake Fire Department will be conducting a 24 hectare prescribed burn on Fox Mountain.

The burn will take place between Mason Road and Fox Mountain Road. Parcels on both sides of Fox Mountain Road will be burned.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuels and perform maintenance to a fuel management treatment that was completed in 2010.

Preparation for this site may begin as early as April 12, 2023. Smoke will be visible from the site while crews are preparing the perimeter for the burn. Large scale burning may begin as early as April 17, 2023, and could continue periodically until April 28, 2023.

These prescribed burns will allow the Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service to work together outside of emergency response activities, which is important for strengthening inter-agency coordination.

This is a continuation of a relationship with Williams Lake First Nation to grow capacity and knowledge for cultural and prescribed burning.

While burning is underway, traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters, delays may occur.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Smoke and flames from this prescribed burn will be visible in the city of Williams Lake and surrounding area.

