Prescribed burn taking place in Williams Lake Community Forest Thursday, April 27

Smoke seen billowing west of Williams Lake Thursday, April 27 is from a prescribed burn in the Williams Lake Community Forest Flat Rock. (Kim Kimberlin photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Fire Centre is conducting a prescribed burn Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Smoke seen west of Williams Lake Thursday, April 27 is coming from a prescribed burn in the Williams Lake Community Forest Flat Rock Block, the Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed.

Working in partnership with the Williams Lake First Nation, the burn is taking place 10 km west of the Williams Lake beside the Fraser River.

This burn is a follow up of a spacing treatment to reduce stand density with the outcome of a more open and fire resilient forest. The objective of this low-to-moderate intensity surface fire is to consume slashed fuel and promote the growth of local plant species.



