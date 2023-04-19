Prescribed burn planned for Williams Lake Community Forest

BC Wildfire Service fire crews have been conducting several prescribed burns in the area. (BCWFS photo)

The BC Wildfire Service will be working in partnership with Williams Lake Community Forest and Williams Lake First Nation, conducting a prescribed burn approximately 10 kilometres west of Williams Lake beside the Fraser River.

The prescribed burn will cover approximately 75 hectares within the Williams Lake Community Forest. Smoke may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling on Highway 20.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, beginning as early as April 21, 2023 and continue periodically until May 5, 2023. Burning will proceed only if desired on site conditions are met and allow for quick smoke dissipation, notes the BC Wildfire Service.

“This burn is a follow up of a spacing treatment to reduce stand density with the outcome of a more open and fire resilient forest. The objective of this low-to-moderate intensity surface fire is to consume slashed fuel and promote the growth of local plant species.”

BC Wildfire Service staff will be working with Williams Lake First Nation to carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fire at all times.

Cariboo