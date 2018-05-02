Prescribed burn planned for Puntzi firefighting base

A prescribed burn is being planned at the BC Wildfire Service’s Puntzi Forward Attack Base from May 2 to May 11. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A prescribed burn is being planned at the BC Wildfire Service’s Puntzi Forward Attack Base.

The burn is cheduled to run between May 2 to May 11 to reduce wildfire risks and prevent the encroachment of trees that could pose a hazard to aircraft.

The Puntzi firefighting base is located roughly 140 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operatiosn and Rural development will conduct the burn, which will cover about 20 hectares alongside the Puntzi Airstrip. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities, the BC Wildfire Service said in a release.

“The decision on when to proceed with this intentionally lit fire will depend on weather and site conditions,” said Jessica Mack, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

“It will only proceed when conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.”

Cariboo Fire Centre crews will carefully monitor the fire at all times and ensure that it is fully extinguished, she added.

“A certified burn boss is responsible for ensuring that the initial burn conditions are favourable and that the fire is extinguished once the burn is completed,” she said.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, call 1-888-3-FOREST or visit http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

You can folow the latest wildfire news:

On Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

More information about prescribed burns is available online at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status/prevention/prescribed-burning

A factsheet about prescribed burns and ecosystem recreation burns is available online at http://ow.ly/E8Ue30br7OY

