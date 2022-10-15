Preliminary results: Surinderpal Rathor to be next mayor of Williams Lake

2022 mayoral candidate Surinderpal Rathor (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Newly-elected Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor with his grandson Dj Parmar, 16, were very happy with the election results Saturday, Oct. 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Surinderpal Rathor has won the mayoral race in Williams Lake.

According to preliminary results, Rathor received 1,091 votes, followed by Jason Ryll with 898. Incumbent Walt Cobb received 773 votes, while former mayor Kerry Cook garnered 427.

Immediately following the initial results Saturday night from his backyard in Williams Lake, Rathor’s grandson said Rathor has made history as Williams Lake’s first coloured mayor.

An exuberant Rathor said he felt great, relieved and thankful to the community.

“The sky is the limit in this community, in this country and this community has proved that to me.”

Rathor thanked the community for the opportunity to serve.

It was Rathor’s third time running for mayor. Prior to 2014, he served on city councillor 21 years.

In the race for city council, there has been an upset there as well, with only two incumbents hanging onto their positions: Sheila Boehm with 1,557 votes and Scott Nelson with 1485 votes.

Newcomers to council are; Angie Delainey with 1403 votes, Joan Flaspohler with 1,831 votes, Jazmyn Lyons with 1357 votes and Michael Moses with 1488 votes.

Incumbents who lost their seats are Ivan Bonnell with 1331 votes, Marnie Brenner with 1326 and Craig Smith with 1232 votes.

There are 8,336 eligible voters in Williams Lake, and 3,197 cast ballots to elect six councillors.

