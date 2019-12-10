Preliminary inquiry into 2018 Tsi Del Del homicide adjourned to 2020

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 24, faces one second degree murder charge in the case

A preliminary inquiry into charges connected to 2018 homicide of a man in Tsi Del Del (Redstone) continues in Williams Lake Supreme Court. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo A preliminary inquiry into a homicide at Tsi Del Del (Redstone) in 2018 was adjourned Monday, Dec. 8 to the new year. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A preliminary inquiry into a homicide at Tsi Del Del in October 2018 will continue in Williams Lake Provincial Court in 2020.

Kyle Tyler Gilpin, 24, faces one charge each of second degree murder, attempt to pervert, defeat or obstruct justice and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The preliminary trial began on Tuesday, Nov. 12, was adjourned after eight days and resumed Monday, Dec. 9.

At the time of the homicide, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations, in a press release issued on Oct. 23, 2018, said the Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a Redstone residence on Oct. 19, 2018 at 11:08 p.m.

“Upon attendance police discovered an adult male deceased,” Saunderson noted, adding the death appeared to be suspicious and that one adult male was in custody.

A few weeks later on Nov. 6, the RCMP announced Gilpin had been charged.

He made his first court appearance on Nov. 7, 2018.

A publication ban imposed in November 2018 by Provincial Court Judge Peter Whyte prevents media from reporting on the names of witnesses or any evidence presented in court.

Gilpin is presently in custody.

The inquiry will resume on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Read more: Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter