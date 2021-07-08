A brief but powerful wind storm downed trees and power lines along Marshall Creek Road near the junction at Quesnel Lake, east of Horsefly, Wednesday, June 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Powerful winds down trees near Quesnel Lake junction

Power was out to area residents for two days

A strong wind storm Wednesday afternoon, June 30 toppled trees bringing down power lines for several kms along Marshall Creek Road near Quesnel Lake.

BC Hydro crews worked day and night until Friday evening to restore power while nearby residents at the junction at Quesnel Lake joined forces to help cut trees off roadways.

The daytime temperature reached 37.1C the day of the storm, leaving residents who witnessed the event to describe the winds as being hot, “like your face is being blown by a hair dryer.”

The storm could have been part of the same system that hit north of Fort St. John, causing similar damage. In that case Environment Canada is still awaiting data to determine whether the storm was a tornado or “straight line winds.” Straight line winds come out of thunderstorms and are different than tornados but can cause just as much damage.

The Marshall Creek Road area landscape has also undergone recent changes with active logging in the area.

