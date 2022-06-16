Powerful storm sweeps over Williams Lake area

Mother Nature was showing off over Williams Lake Thursday night as a thunder, lightning and hail storm rolled over the city.
The storm let loose just after 6 p.m. and caused several storm drains to back up and roadways to be overwhelmed with water temporarily.
City workers were out in the city keeping a watchful eye just after the storm, and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were busy responding to alarms.
The power has been out since 6:42 p.m. for 2,246 BC Hydro residents. Crews are on their way.
