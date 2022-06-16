Powerful storm sweeps over Williams Lake area

The storm drains had a hard time keeping up with the rain and hail storm. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The storm drains had a hard time keeping up with the rain and hail storm. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attend an alarm downtown amidst a powerful storm Thursday evening (June 16). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attend an alarm downtown amidst a powerful storm Thursday evening (June 16). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A storm knocked out power to BC Hydro customers in the Williams Lake area. (BC Hydro map)A storm knocked out power to BC Hydro customers in the Williams Lake area. (BC Hydro map)

Mother Nature was showing off over Williams Lake Thursday night as a thunder, lightning and hail storm rolled over the city.

The storm let loose just after 6 p.m. and caused several storm drains to back up and roadways to be overwhelmed with water temporarily.

City workers were out in the city keeping a watchful eye just after the storm, and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were busy responding to alarms.

The power has been out since 6:42 p.m. for 2,246 BC Hydro residents. Crews are on their way.

