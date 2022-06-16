Powerful storm sweeps over Williams Lake area

The storm drains had a hard time keeping up with the rain and hail storm. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attend an alarm downtown amidst a powerful storm Thursday evening (June 16). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A storm knocked out power to BC Hydro customers in the Williams Lake area. (BC Hydro map)

Mother Nature was showing off over Williams Lake Thursday night as a thunder, lightning and hail storm rolled over the city.

The storm let loose just after 6 p.m. and caused several storm drains to back up and roadways to be overwhelmed with water temporarily.

City workers were out in the city keeping a watchful eye just after the storm, and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were busy responding to alarms.

The power has been out since 6:42 p.m. for 2,246 BC Hydro residents. Crews are on their way.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

StormWilliams Lake