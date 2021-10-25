An Aquabus water taxi travels on False Creek as a person holds an umbrella while walking under fall foliage on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An Aquabus water taxi travels on False Creek as a person holds an umbrella while walking under fall foliage on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Powerful storm hits B.C. south coast, thousands without power but no reported damage

Weather office says gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are still possible as storm tracks northeast

Wind warnings and special weather statements remain posted for Vancouver Island and British Columbia’s inner south coast, but it appears the region has dodged significant damage from a powerful storm.

Environment Canada says a rapidly deepening cyclone approached waters off the coast Saturday night and peak wind speeds of at least 100 km/h were reported at three locations off Vancouver Island on Sunday.

Winds have eased slightly, but the weather office says gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are still possible in many areas as the storm tracks northeast and is expected to pass over northern Vancouver Island.

BC Hydro says thousands of customers across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands started the day without power, while residents on Cortes Island, east of Powell River, are not expected to have electricity restored until later.

It says it’s also working to restore power to several thousand customers on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast customers.

B.C. Ferries has cancelled sailings to and from Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Gulf Islands until at least midmorning.

Two people died Sunday in Washington state as the same storm toppled a tree onto a vehicle in the Seattle area.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

Storm

Previous story
Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected
Next story
First Nations seek safety upgrade for B.C. harbour after pair of floatplane crashes

Just Posted

Mount Timothy's rental lodge has been renovated with brand new log sidings just in time for the upcoming ski season. (Photo submitted)
Mount Timothy Recreation Resort preparing for an early season

Cleanway staff Wendell Blois and Ken Kineshanko (back) with Jenn Stasica and her son, Ronan McConkey (front) greeted Handi-Mart customers early Friday, morning Oct. 15 as a fundraiser for Adrienne Kelso got underway. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Fundraising efforts continue after community rallies for Williams Lake mom with ALS

The city of Williams Lake said repairs to the exposed sanitary sewer main will begin early next week.(Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Evacuation order partially lifted at Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Williams Lake

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Deni House long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Outbreak declared at Deni House with 12 cases of COVID-19 detected