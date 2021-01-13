There are several small power outages in the Central Cariboo Wednesday, Jan. 13. (BC Hydro image)

Power outages impacting 100 customers in Central Cariboo

Downed wires cause of outage in McLeese Lake area

There are several power outages in the Central Cariboo Wednesday, Jan. 13, after rain turned to heavy snow overnight.

Some customers are without power in the 200 Block of Borland Drive, 3500 block of Valley Road, 5900 block of Cedar Creek Road, 900 and 1000 block of Mission Road, at Tl’etinqox First Nation, 1900 block of 108 Mile Road, 5500 block of Winkley Creek Road, north of Soda Creek Road, northest of Keithley Creek Road and south of Spooner Road, west of Robertson Road, South of McLeese Lake Road and south of Highway 97.

In total, BC Hydro noted 100 customers are affected.

School buses in the surrounding area are cancelled due to road conditions.

Read more: SNOW DAY: School buses cancelled in Williams Lake and surrounding area

There are slippery conditions and compact snow in various areas along Highway 20, reports Drive BC.

Additionally, Highway 97 has slippery sections from Clinton to Prince George.

A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada has ended as of 8:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It is presently -2C at the Williams Lake Airport with a low of -8C in the forecast overnight.


