UPDATE: Williams Lake BC Hydro crews respond quickly to large power outage

A bird making contact with wires is believed to be cause of more than 8,000-customer outage

Update 10:21 a.m.:

BC Hydro is noting that a bird contacting wires was the cause of at least one of the major power outages Wednesday morning which briefly impacted more than 8,000 customers. The cause of the remaining power outages, which occurred at the same time, is listed as ‘other.’

All power has been restored.

Original:

BC Hydro crews in Williams Lake responded to a power outage that left thousands without power in the Williams Lake area.

The power went out at 9:41 a.m., resulting in four outages impacting 8,318 customers.

The outages impacted a large area of the Cariboo from the city of Williams Lake to Quesnel Lake in the east, 150 Mile House in the south and west on the Old Soda Creek Road.

A reporter at the courtroom is reporting the power has been restored at the courthouse as of about 10:10 a.m., while residents in Horsefly also report their power is back on.

BC Hydro is still reporting outages.

The outage in the city and to Horsefly lasted only about 15 minutes as crews were quick to arrive at the sub-station beside Boitanio Park.

More to come.

