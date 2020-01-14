Power outage impacts 311 customers in Likely, where temperature sits at -32C

BC Hydro crews are on the way

UPDATE: 12:23 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m.

Original story

BC Hydro crews are responding to a power outage in the Likely area Tuesday morning where the temperature is -32C at 11 a.m.

Currently 311 customers are without power from Likely to Keithley Creek.

The BC Hydro website notes the power has been off since 8:52 a.m. and crews are on scene.

There is an extreme cold weather warning throughout the Interior.

Environment Canada warns frostbite can occur within minutes.

