Power outage impacts 277 customers near Horsefly

Cause of outage is under investigation

BC Hydro crews are en route to the Horsefly area responding to a power outage Tuesday, Nov. 17. (BC Hydro image)

BC Hydro is reporting a power outage for 288 customers in the Horsefly area Tuesday, Nov. 17.

While the cause is under investigation, BC Hydro said the outage impacts 6300 – 6700 block of Millar Road, Hatchery Road P8, 6400 block Horsefly Landing Road, 6700 block Millar Road P74, 4400 block of Cougar Bay Road P50, 5600 block Garden Road, Quesnel Lake Reload Road, Horsefly Lake Road P79 4, Horsefly Lake and Horsefly Landing and 6100 – 6300 block Lemon Lake Road.

Crews were dispatched with an estimated arrival of 1:05 p.m.

The area received snow overnight which is rapidly melting as it is in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada says a fast-moving cold front crossing the south coast and a low-pressure system north of Vancouver Island will create winds up to 90 km/h in the south and 110 km/h over northern parts of the Island and central coast.

