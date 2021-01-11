Power outage impacting 1,200-plus Bella Coola area customers

Downed wires have caused a power outage in the Bella Coola area Monday, Jan. 11. (BC Hydro image)

Power is out for more than 1,200 B.C. Hydro customers in the Bella Coola area on Monday, Jan. 11 due to downed wires.

BC Hydro is reporting the outages began at 5:56 a.m. for 306 customers north, south east and west of Highway 20 and further at 6:12 a.m. for another 918 customers.

Highway 20 is also closed in both directions due to a tree on the road between Burke Avenue and Tonquin Road for three kilometers in Bella Coola.

There is compact snow between Olsen Drive and Rainbow Range Trailhead for 77.7 km from 16 km east of Bella Coola to 39 km west of Anahim Lake.

Watch for slippery sections between Hunlen Falls Turner Lakes Trailhead and Stum Lake Rd for 245.9 km for 39 km west of Anahim Lake to Alexis Creek.

Hydro crews are on scene and it is presently raining in Bella Coola.

Additionally there is an outage for 92 customers northeast of Horsefly near Millar Road with hydro crews anticipated to arrive at 9:50 a.m.



