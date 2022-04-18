Power restored for customers in Williams Lake

Cause of the outage is under investigation

A power outage in Williams Lake impacted some customers north of Hodgson Road, east of Price Drive and west of Foster Way, Monday, April 18. (BC Hydro website)

Update:

Hydro is restored to customers in Williams Lake Monday, April 18,

Original:

There are 106 customers without power in Williams Lake Monday afternoon, April 18.

BC Hydro said the power has been off since 1:11 p.m. and the area impacted is north of Hodgson Road, east of Price Drive and west of Foster Way.

The cause is under investigation and a hydro crew has been assigned.

It is windy in the city Monday afternoon with winds southeast at 40 kilometres an hour gusting up to 60.

