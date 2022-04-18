A power outage in Williams Lake impacted some customers north of Hodgson Road, east of Price Drive and west of Foster Way, Monday, April 18. (BC Hydro website)

Power restored for customers in Williams Lake

Cause of the outage is under investigation

Update:

Hydro is restored to customers in Williams Lake Monday, April 18,

Original:

There are 106 customers without power in Williams Lake Monday afternoon, April 18.

BC Hydro said the power has been off since 1:11 p.m. and the area impacted is north of Hodgson Road, east of Price Drive and west of Foster Way.

The cause is under investigation and a hydro crew has been assigned.

It is windy in the city Monday afternoon with winds southeast at 40 kilometres an hour gusting up to 60.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Service issues advisory ahead of expected high winds Monday, April 18


