Anne Burrill

Anne Burrill

Poverty reduction strategy formed in Williams Lake

Housing continues to be a critical issue locally

A new poverty reduction strategy for Williams Lake calls for shared responsibility across the community.

“There are many roles in poverty reduction at every level of government and at the community level as well,” said Anne Burrill, project lead for the Thrive Poverty Reduction Strategy during a presentation to the committee of the whole on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“Lots is being done to support people who are struggling and who need immediate services, but the focus of Thrive is about how do we create a community where people have sufficient income and can be self-sufficient.”

Burrill shared the priority actions of the strategy which are financial security and employment, housing and homelessness, food security, lifelong learning and literacy, health and wellness and transportation.

Read more: Hometown: Tapping into the heart of the community

To develop the strategy, she said Thrive hosted 10 community events over a two-year period, with participation by people from all walks of life.

In February 2020 about 65 community members met and narrowed down priorities they thought would have the most impact.

“COVID hit and had a ripple effect on everybody and then out into many other issues – everything from food security, access to childcare and digital literacy. People who didn’t have access to the internet or technology suddenly weren’t able to access any services.”

Data from Statistics Canada in 2016 indicated 14 per cent of the population in Williams Lake was living below the poverty line but Burrill said diving into the demographics showed and a further 34 per cent of Indigenous people, 21 per cent of children up to 19 years old and 27 per cent of youth age 15 to 19 and 17 per cent of women were all living below the poverty line.

“That’s the Williams Lake population so it didn’t include people living on reserves or rural communities in the surrounding area.”

Comparatively, the provincial government’s TogetherBC: British Columbia’s Poverty Reduction Strategy 2019 Annual Report noted between 2016 and 2018 (the most recent data available), the overall poverty rate in B.C. decreased from 12 per cent to 8.9 per cent, a 25.8 per cent reduction, while the child poverty rate decreased from 12 per cent to 6.9 per cent, a 42.5 per cent reduction.

Housing continues to be a critical issue locally with 95 per cent of single parent families headed by moms and 50 per cent of those moms paying more than 30 per cent of their income on shelter.

“We are just about ready to launch a rent bank that will help prevent people who are risk of losing their housing or their utilities,” Burrill said, noting it’s a loan program that people will be able to access in a crisis situation.

She said 50 per cent of people living in poverty have some form of employment income.

Council recommended endorsing the reduction plan and providing a grant application to the Union of BC Municipalities Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program in the amount of $50,000 that would be used to implement the strategy.

The item will go to a regular council meeting for adoption.

Burrill has and will be making presentations to various organizations and asking for them to support the strategy’s implementation as well as identify what is already happening in Williams Lake to help reduce poverty.

“We need to acknowledge and celebrate so people know there’s so much good work that happens in the community that goes unheard by the larger community because people are doing the work and delivering the services,” she said.

Read more: Project seeks input from people experiencing poverty in Williams Lake area


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Poverty reductionWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

Just Posted

Anne Burrill
Poverty reduction strategy formed in Williams Lake

Housing continues to be a critical issue locally

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

Moose can been seen from the air during a Conservation Officer Service enhanced enforcement air patrol in 2018 west of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First Nations want to be involved in aerial moose counts: NStQ

“If the LEH tags are based off these numbers then we need the information.”

The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget

CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million in 2021

Camdyn Cochran (from left), Raelee Slavens, Cassidy Huffman and Anna Fait of the Grade 7 outdoor education class learn how to build a snow shelter, or quinzee, during class on the lake Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quinzees part of lesson plan for School District 27 outdoor education students

Scout Island Nature Centre hosts the students once a week

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Kwa’Wet Collective was co-founded by Shonna Sawyer with sisters Chelan and Megan Howard-Gibbon. (Kwa’Wet Collective image)
Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw and Wet’suwet’en women launch artists collective

Online collective supporting Indigenous artists

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Canim Lake

66 cases and two deaths linked to outbreak

Most Read