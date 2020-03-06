Pothole repair continues in Williams Lake

Williams Lake city crews continue to tackle potholes on city roads.
Earlier last month, the city’s manager of municipal services Gary Muraca said to tackle the potholes, road crews start the day at 6 a.m. to make asphalt in the City’s recycler out of material salvaged most recently from the Lexington four-laning Highway 97 project.
By 8 a.m. crews will have four tonnes of asphalt to do potholes and skim patches.
Four tonnes last a crew of four the day.
