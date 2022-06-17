Pothole patching to begin on Williams Lake streets after Stampede weekend

Repairs to city streets in downtown Williams Lake are set to begin after Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Road repair contract awarded worth over $1.4 million

Williams Lake City Council awarded the 2022 Pavement Rehabilitation contract to Peters Bros Construction Ltd. for the cost of $1,459,759 at a regular council meeting on June 7.

The contract includes paving-related utility works, contingency and engineering.

This year’s focus for repairs is the central area of town, including Litzenburg Crescent/McDougal Street area. Another large focus will be central lanes of Mackenzie Avenue between Highway 20 to Second Avenue.

The project is slated to begin in early July following Stampede weekend.

Council also made an amendment for staff to look at options in the remaining budget to conduct additional roadworks this year with any surplus budget.


Repairs to city streets in downtown Williams Lake are set to begin after Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
