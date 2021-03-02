Potato House receiving $449,000 provincial funding for heritage restoration, rehabilitation

For years the society has struggled financially

The Potato House Sustainable Community Society is receiving $449,000 in provincial funding for heritage restoration and rehabilitation. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It’s no small potatoes.

The Potato House Sustainable Community Society has received $449,000 in provincial funding to restore and rehabilitate the Potato House, one of the oldest structures in Williams Lake.

“We are so excited,” said Amber Gregg, who was recently hired as the society’s grant writer.

“This will be a big, big project. We have foundation issues that we are going to fix.”

Gregg is scheduled to meet with the society’s executive director Mary Forbes and a contractor on Wednesday, March 3, to go over the project and after that they will meet with the board.

Once the board has met the society will share more information about the project with the public.

The grant is through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program funded by the provincial government to help communities impacted by COVID-19 and support B.C.’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Heritage BC worked with the province and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development to deliver a portion of the unique heritage infrastructure funding grants, noted a Heritage BC press release.

In total, 159 submissions were reviewed by five peer-review juries made up of 20 heritage professionals and 68 projects received funding.

Gregg replaces former grant writer Joe Borsato who left his position as the society’s alchemist to pursue a PhD.

