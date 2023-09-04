Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

Evacuation orders and alerts remain for the Bush Creek East wildfire

  • Sep. 4, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Light rain and cooler temperatures could aid fire crews on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is growing at approximately one metre every minute.

Danger trees are a cause for concern for fire crews as winds picked up yesterday (Sept. 3) in areas where trees are highly unstable.

Crews are mopping up in areas, including Banshee and Cougar Roads.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the 43,084 hectare blaze.

READ MORE: North Shuswap family shares story of wildfire home loss

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresSalmon ArmShuswap

Previous story
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa

Just Posted

Classroom chairs (Pixabay photo)
OPINION: Back-to-school, don’t miss it

Thick smoke blanketed the Cariboo region Saturday, Sept. 2, including at Quesnel Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Wildfire smoke impacts Cariboo air quality on long weekend

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: Supporting and celebrating tourism in Cariboo-Chilcotin

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s fire damage tops 2 million hectares