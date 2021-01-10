COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Marie Sharpe Elementary School and Skyline Alternate Program. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Possible COVID-19 exposures reported at two Williams Lake schools

Skyline Alternate Program and Marie Sharpe Elementary School families received notice of potential exposures

Staff and families connected to School District 27’s (SD27) Skyline Alternate Program and Marie Sharpe Elementary School received notices of potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

SD27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said there was a notice from each school site with some staff and students asked to self-isolate. If parents, children or staff have not been contacted by Interior Health (IH) and asked to self-isolate, they can attend school as usual.

