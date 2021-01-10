Possible COVID-19 exposures reported at two Williams Lake schools

Staff and families connected to School District 27’s (SD27) Skyline Alternate Program and Marie Sharpe Elementary School received notices of potential COVID-19 exposures Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

SD27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said there was a notice from each school site with some staff and students asked to self-isolate. If parents, children or staff have not been contacted by Interior Health (IH) and asked to self-isolate, they can attend school as usual.

