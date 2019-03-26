Possibility of wet snow in Cariboo and Chilcotin at higher elevations

While rain is falling in Williams Lake Tuesday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for higher terrain in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, warning there could be wet snow. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A special weather statement is in effect for the Cariboo and Chilcotin with wet snow possible in higher terrains.

As of Tuesday morning at 11:19 a.m., Environment Canada noted a weather system will spread precipitation to the central Interior today.

The airmass is cold enough to allow the precipitation to fall as wet snow for areas of higher terrain.

Local snowfall amounts of five centimetres are possible over higher terrain in the Cariboo, Prince George, Yellowhead, and Chilcotin regions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.



news@wltribune.com

