While rain is falling in Williams Lake Tuesday, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for higher terrain in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, warning there could be wet snow. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Possibility of wet snow in Cariboo and Chilcotin at higher elevations

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday at 11:19 a.m.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Cariboo and Chilcotin with wet snow possible in higher terrains.

As of Tuesday morning at 11:19 a.m., Environment Canada noted a weather system will spread precipitation to the central Interior today.

The airmass is cold enough to allow the precipitation to fall as wet snow for areas of higher terrain.

Local snowfall amounts of five centimetres are possible over higher terrain in the Cariboo, Prince George, Yellowhead, and Chilcotin regions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


A Canada Post truck went off Highway 97 just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, north of Williams Lake near Commodore Heights. On Tuesday at 11:19 a.m. a special weather statement was issued for possible wet snow in higher terrains in the Cariboo Chilcotin region. Photo submitted

