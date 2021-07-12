Portions of Nazko First Nation under evacuation alert due to wildfire

The alert area is an expansion of a previous alert near Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park

Some Nazko First Nation reserve land is included in the new evacuation alert. (Cariboo Regional District Map)

An evacuation alert northwest of Quesnel has expanded.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) issued the alert in the evening of July 11.

Residents living in Titetown and Nazko North, which is north and east of Kluskoli Lake Provincial Park, are asked to get ready to evacuate if needed.

A lightning-caused wildfire of note, named the Purdy Lake Fire, is burning over 2,200 hectares just north of the park. Initially a smaller area was put under alert due to the fire.

Residents inside the area are asked to make a plan to transport family members and co-workers out of the area, keep essential items on hand, and move pets and livestock to a safe area.

Included in the evacuation area is portions of Nazko First Nation reserve land. A facebook post from the First Nation notes residents living in the area have been alerted.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” a Facebook post from the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre reads. “Visit cariboord.ca for more details on what you should do when you’re on evacuation alert.”

Two other fires of note are burning north of Kluskoil Lake, in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A map of all evacuation orders and alerts in the district is available at www.cariboord.ca/EOCorderalerts.

