Mayor Walt Cobb receives a poppy from Joyce Norberg, President Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, who officially launched the Poppy Campaign in Williams Lake on Thursday, Oct. 24. (Sharayiah-Jo Lacey photo)

Poppy Campaign officially launched in Williams Lake

Proceeds go to support veterans, their dependents and the community at large

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 President Joyce Norberg launched the annual Poppy Campaign in Williams Lake Thursday, Oct. 24 by pinning a poppy on Mayor Walt Cobb.

Normally the launch takes place outside City Hall at the Cenotaph but due to the rainy and windy conditions, Norberg chose to do it inside the main foyer of the building.

“Let’s hope we have a successful poppy campaign this year,” Norberg said.

Each year funds raised from the sale of poppies in the Williams Lake area goes for veterans and their dependents, the hospital, cadets and the community at large.

The Poppy Campaign continues through to Remembrance Day, Nov. 11.

It is suggested it be worn on the left lapel of a garment and as close to the heart as possible.

