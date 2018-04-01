Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he arrives to celebrates the Easter mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Tens of thousands of faithful have undergone heavy security checks to enter St. Peter’s Square to participate in Easter Sunday Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

Francis opened Easter festivities with a Tweet to his global flock: “Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message.”

Pilgrims from around the world and Italy gathered in the square decorated with spring flowers to hear Francis deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world) Easter message from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square. The Via Conciliazione avenue leading to the Vatican as well as smaller adjoining streets were closed to traffic.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM
Next story
Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Just Posted

Big Lake Community Association honours residents for volunteers service at AGM

Three special awards were presented late last month to Big Lake residents

Families hop into Easter with second annual Realm of Toys egg hunt

Families were lined up down the sidewalk on on First Avenue South to take advantage of the fun

Animals takeover Boitanio Mall for Rose Lake/Miocene Easter Petting Zoo

The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club Easter Petting Zoo was a popular family destination Saturday

Family mourns loss of 20-year-old killed in highway collision

Jerome Chum Lee Myers named as victim in Thursday’s Highway 20 collision

Sparta knock off Stamps in Coy Cup semi; will face Dawson Creek Saturday for championship

The Kelowna Sparta and the Dawson Creek Canucks will face off Saturday in the Coy Cup final

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Most Read