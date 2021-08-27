Pop-up vaccine clinic at Paradise Cinemas boosts local numbers

Kelsey Hollet administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up clinic held at Paradise Cinemas on Saturday, Aug. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Kelsey Hollet administers the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up clinic held at Paradise Cinemas on Saturday, Aug. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Massimo Calabrese, 19, with raffle prizes he gathered from local businesses for the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at Paradise Cinemas. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Massimo Calabrese, 19, with raffle prizes he gathered from local businesses for the COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic at Paradise Cinemas. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted by Interior Health at Paradise Cinemas in Williams Lake immunized just over 70 people on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Two more dates are set aside for the clinic which are Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 1. from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

People can walk up, register and receive their first or second dose.

Interior Health confirmed that just over 270 doses were administered during the first five days of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Williams Lake Wholesale Food Club.

The Wholesale Club clinic will continue until Friday, Aug. 27. Hours are Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Friday, Interior Health issued renewed COVID-19 protocols, while the provincial health office followed suit with a mandatory mask mandate as of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The province also announced Aug. 23 its plan to unveil vaccine passports for movies, restaurants, ticketed sports events and other indoor group activities as it deals with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Massimo Calabrese, 19, approached Interior Health with the idea of hosting the pop-up clinic at Paradise Cinemas where he has worked part-time for several years.

A three-year fuel treatment project in the Esler block of the Williams Lake Community Forest is scheduled to wrap up this fall. (Photo submitted)
The Soda-Creek Macalister Road remains closed since a slide destroyed a section of the road in 2020. Here it is on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Work is underway on Highway 20 in Williams Lake to rebuild the base of the road impacted by the historic Hodgson slide. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The planned ignition that took place at the northeast corner of Dog Creek Road and 1100 Road last week. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
