Poor air quality prompts advisory, open burning restriction for Williams Lake

Those with chronic medical conditions, acute infections should postpone strenuous exercise

A special air quality statement is in effect for the Cariboo south including Williams Lake due to elevated pollution levels.

The poor air quality in the lakecity has prompted the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority to issue an air quality advisory and an open burning restriction.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter are expected to persist until weather conditions change, notes the statement, issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 12:52 p.m.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults. Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

Open burning restrictions are now in effect for Williams Lake and surrounding area until Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.

Williams Lake

Open burning restrictions are now in effect for Williams Lake and surrounding area until Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
