The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man was found seriously injured in Tsay Keh Dene Nation near Prince George on Sept. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man was found seriously injured in Tsay Keh Dene Nation near Prince George on Sept. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog investigating incident in Tsay Keh Dene Nation in northern B.C.

Man found with serious injuries during domestic disturbance call Sept. 13

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found seriously injured during a police call in Tsay Keh Dene Nation near Prince George.

Tsay Keh Dene RCMP say they were called to a home for a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 13). Officers say when they arrived the home appeared completely empty, but thaty they broke through a locked bedroom door and found a man with serious wounds.

The injuries appeared to be self-inflicted, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital, while the woman involved in the initial call was found safe.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified to determine what role, if any, officers’ actions or inactions had in the incident. The IIO is an independent civilian agency tasked with investigating any officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Crews work to better map perimeter of wildfire raging in northeastern B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

northernbcRCMP

Previous story
Williams Lake and area politicians challenged to go by bike Oct. 3 to 16
Next story
Communities across B.C. want province to increase flood preparation and mitigation

Just Posted

Four new fires in the South Cariboo (File submitted)
Five new wildfires in the last 24 hours

16 teams will be competing in the first-ever Kings and Queens slo-pitch tournament a the Esler fields this coming weekend. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First-ever Kings and Queens slo-pitch tournament up to bat this weekend in Williams Lake

The flags are at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall where the Royal Canadian Legion will host a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday, Sept. 19, the same days as the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake legion hosting parade, memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

?Esdilagh First Nation is located along both sides of the Fraser River between Williams Lake and Quesnel. (?Esdilagh First Nation Facebook photo)
?Esdilagh First Nation near Quesnel receives $410K to plan an abattoir