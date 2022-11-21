Police watchdog investigates circumstances around Williams Lake RCMP in-custody incident

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website. (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an incident in Williams Lake where a man was taken to hospital in medical distress after being in custody for two days.

Information provided by the RCMP states that on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, a man was arrested and lodged in Williams Lake RCMP cells, noted the IIO in a news release issued Nov. 21.

At about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the man was found to be in medical distress. Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to a hospital.

The IIO has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s condition and is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

In October, the IIO launched an investigation into the in-custody death of Surrance Myers in Williams Lake during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 1. He was lodged in police cells and was later found to be in medical distress and pronouced dead after lifesaving measures failed. He was 21. That investigation is underway.

