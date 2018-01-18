UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

Police have released new video footage exactly six months after 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was randomly murdered in a Burnaby park.

Not a single arrest has been made nor a charge laid in connection with the murder but Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said police have spoken to hundreds of people since Shen’s was killed.

Speaking Thursday, Jang once again implored the public for new tips, photos and video footage of July 18 – the night Shen was murdered.

Her body was found in the southeast side of Burnaby’s Central Park at about 1:10 a.m. on July 19.

“Investigators have launched a new website to help compile what they know so far,” said Jang.

“This website contains new video, believed to show the last know time Marrisa was seen.”

The website details a timeline – including a map – and new footage detailing Shen’s last known whereabouts.

“We want to find who murdered Marrisa Shen,” Jang said, imploring anyone who has any information on the 13-year-old’s murder to come forward.

The 13-year-old Burnaby girl was last spotted at a Tim Horton’s near Central Boulevard walking west and crossing McKay Avenue at 7:38 p.m. on July 18.

Investigators now believe Shen was killed in Central Park, and that her murder was a random attack.

Police said that no arrest have been made nor charges laid in connection the Shen’s murder.

In August, investigators said they had identified close to 100 persons of interest connected to the murder investigation.

