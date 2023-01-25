Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police seize 1.5 million illegal cigarettes after B.C. traffic stop

A North Okanagan man was arrested and released from custody pending a future court date

A traffic stop led to police seizing nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes in Vernon Jan. 8.

Around 10 p.m., an officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle towing a trailer in the 4800 block of 27th Street. The man driving the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was arrested by the officer.

After the man’s arrest, police continued to investigate and discovered evidence that led to the seizure of nearly 1.5 million cigarettes, all believed to be contraband.

The 45-year-old Lumby man was released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Woman, two RCMP officers rescued after falling through ice on Mara Lake near Sicamous

READ MORE: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to meet public in Enderby

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

PoliceRCMPTrafficVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sinclar announces temporary curtailment of several northwest B.C. mill operations
Next story
B.C. lawyer wins $37 after suing over ‘disappointing’ children’s laser tag birthday party

Just Posted

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: 66 more potential graves identified at St. Joseph’s Mission, former residential school

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association announces end of an era

(Unsplash.com)
City Seeking Feedback on Seniors Home-Sharing Planning Project

Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria which houses family poles. (Mercy Snow photo) Hereditary Chiefs Aaron Hans, Jeffery Snow and Snuxyaltwa (as known as Deric Snow) visit the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (Mercy Snow photo)
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum