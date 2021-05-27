Williams Lake, Alexis Creek RCMP looking for man charged with second degree murder

Kyle Gilpin is wanted on breaching conditions of his release

Kyle Gilpin (RCMP handout)

Kyle Gilpin (RCMP handout)

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted for a breach of conditions related to a second degree murder charge from more than two year ago.

Kyle Gilpin is facing one count of second degree murder and one charge of attempt to pervert, obstruct or defeat the course of justice in relation to the death of a man in Tsideldel First Nation on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Read more: Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

Gilpin, who was 23 years old at the time he was charged, did spend time in custody following his arrest. He most recently appeared in court in Williams Lake for his preliminary hearing in January and has another court date set for August in connect with the murder charge.

Gilpin is described as an Indigenous male, standing five-foot-six-inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

RMPC said if Gilpin is located, contact the RCMP immediately, and warned the public to not confront him.

If anyone has information about Gilpin or his whereabouts contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake

Previous story
Organizers prepare for return of South Cariboo Garlic Festival
Next story
Moderna misconceptions: Experts say some assume superiority of Pfizer COVID vaccine

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Kyle Gilpin (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake, Alexis Creek RCMP looking for man charged with second degree murder

Kyle Gilpin is wanted on breaching conditions of his release

Ian Richardson, of Rocky Ridge Farm, participated in the Garlic Festival earlier this month at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Organizers prepare for return of South Cariboo Garlic Festival

Tentative date of the festival is Sept. 18-19

Snowbike medalist Brock Hoyer receives a certificate of merit from the city presented by Mayor Walt Cobb. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Snowbike medalist Brock Hoyer receives certificate of merit from city of Williams Lake

The three-time X Games medalist was presented the award on May 27

Chris Armes of Williams Lake was recently awarded Agrologist of the Year, acknowledged for the work he has done in the Cariboo Chilcotin since 1992. (Photo submitted)
OUR HOMETOWN: Chris Armes of Williams Lake named 2020 Agrologist of the Year

He is fondly referred to as the ‘Range Godfather’

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man who fell ill in the forest was rescued by several search and rescue teams from across northern B.C. this past Victoria Day long weekend. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook)
Overdue man rescued from the sky northeast of Prince George

Search efforts led by numerous volunteers

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Most Read