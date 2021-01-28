Police seek ‘person of interest’ in truck theft

The 100 Mile RCMP is seeking this man in connection with reports of a stolen vehicle. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile RCMP are looking to speak to a ‘person of interest’ in relation to a stolen vehicle.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the owner of a 2014 Ram 1500 truck woke up at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, to let the dog out and noticed the vehicle was missing from the driveway in the 5500 block of 103 Mile Lake Road. All keys were accounted for and there were no suspects or witnesses.

Later that day, a property owner near Lake of the Trees in the Forest Grove area called police after they found the truck, burnt-out, on their property. The B.C. licence plates were still attached.

Further investigation led police to a possible item purchased from the local 7-Eleven store in 100 Mile House, where the investigator viewed the store’s video and determined a person of interest. Police say the individual, seen in the video wearing a blue jacket and grey ball cap and standing by a dark-coloured Dodge Journey, may not have anything to do with this offence. However, given the purchase made and the timeline of the investigation, they would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or BC Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous. Refer to file 2021-301.

100 Mile House