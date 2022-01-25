Police seek helping in finding missing woman

Police seek the public’s help in finding Natalie Niksic, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 19. (Submitted photo).

Natalie Niksic has not been seen or heard from her family since Jan. 19

100 Mile House RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old woman.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said Natalie Niksic has not been seen or heard from her family since Wednesday, Jan. 19, which is considered unusual.

Niksic is described as a Caucasian woman, about 5’9” with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 130 lbs and projects as a slender/thin woman. She may appear to be nervous and/or suffering from a mental health disorder, Nielsen said.

She is known to live at random locations in the local area, but also to travel to many places throughout the province. Her current clothing descriptors are not known. Nielsen added she has several associates in the local area who have been made aware that her family are concerned for her well-being.

A vehicle associated to her was located in the Exeter Station Road area and witness information indicates she accessed items from the vehicle in the last week. Police are working hard to locate her and request the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police immediately or call 911. In the 100 Mile House area, call 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to file 2022-202.



