Quesnel RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Darryl Leblanc, who has been missing for almost a month. (Photo submitted)

Police seek help locating missing Quesnel man

Darryl Leblanc was last seen Dec. 30, 2019

The Quesnel RCMP are asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since Dec. 30.

The RCMP received a missing person report for Darryl Leblanc on Friday, Jan. 24. Leblanc is described as a Caucasian male with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” and 150 pounds with a think build, and he has a skull tattoo on his left shoulder.

Leblanc was last seen wearing a navy coat with fur on the collar, camo boots and ski pants, and he was carrying a sleeping bag.

According to a statement released by the RCMP, Leblanc was last seen on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, and his family and the RCMP are very concerned for his well-being. The RCMP report also states that Leblanc does not normally travel outside of northern B.C. but does have relatives in Ontario.

If you have any information about Darryl Leblanc or know where he might be, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

READ MORE: Missing snowmobiler found near Quesnel


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’
Next story
UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

Just Posted

BREAKING: Williams Lake RCMP tell Lynes Creek Road residents to stay in homes, don’t pick up pedestrians

Police incident unfolding

Police seek help locating missing Quesnel man

Darryl Leblanc was last seen Dec. 30, 2019

City council opts for Greensand Filtration water treatment plant

Williams Lake city council has opted to apply for grant funding to… Continue reading

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Emergency crews respond to MVI on Horsefly Road

One person was extricated from his pickup truck and transported to hospital

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

UPDATED: Indigenous land defenders arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

Off-duty B.C. Mountie takes down would-be ice cream thief

Suspect attempted to steal Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen location on Sunday

RCMP to review fatal B.C. train derailment investigation after evidence points to ‘cover up’

The derailment, which occurred on Feb. 4, 2019, killed three men from Calgary

Most Read