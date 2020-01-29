Police seek help locating missing Quesnel man

Quesnel RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Darryl Leblanc, who has been missing for almost a month. (Photo submitted)

The Quesnel RCMP are asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since Dec. 30.

The RCMP received a missing person report for Darryl Leblanc on Friday, Jan. 24. Leblanc is described as a Caucasian male with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” and 150 pounds with a think build, and he has a skull tattoo on his left shoulder.

Leblanc was last seen wearing a navy coat with fur on the collar, camo boots and ski pants, and he was carrying a sleeping bag.

According to a statement released by the RCMP, Leblanc was last seen on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, and his family and the RCMP are very concerned for his well-being. The RCMP report also states that Leblanc does not normally travel outside of northern B.C. but does have relatives in Ontario.

If you have any information about Darryl Leblanc or know where he might be, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .

