Chloe Cuthbert.

Chloe Cuthbert.

Police seek help locating missing Prince George girl

Chloe Cuthbert, 13, was last seen Monday wearing a black hoodie, jeans and no shoes

The RCMP are seeking help from the public to find a missing Prince George girl.

Chloe Cuthbert, 13, has not been seen or heard from by her family since Monday.

She is described as an Indigenous 5’4” female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on April 18 near Cedar Street and 15th Avenue in Prince George wearing a black Snoopie hoodie and jeans with no shoes.

An extensive search of the area by police and family has turned up nothing.

“Investigators are very concerned for Chloe’s safety and well-being as she was not dressed for the weather last night and she is not wearing any shoes,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, a spokesperson for Prince George RCMP in a press release.

Cooper noted Cuthbert does not have a cell with her and likes to visit park areas but does not have any known regular hangout spots.

Members of the public who have information on Cuthbert’s whereabouts are asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.

READ MORE: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck is back home, some tools missing


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Previous story
BC Hydro falling short on environmental obligations, conservation group claims
Next story
Cherry farmers worried by unseasonably cold temperatures in British Columbia

Just Posted

BC Hydro will be replacing its streetlights in Williams Lake with energy-efficient LEDs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BC Hydro to replace streetlights in Williams Lake with LEDs

Mya Hunlin, from left, Lily Stewart, and Aiden Fischer, will be bowling in the five pin provincial championships in Surrey at the end of April as bantam single bowlers as part of Youth Bowl Canada competition. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Youth Bowlers roll to provincials

Jadyn Johnston, diving on the right, leaps off the block for a breast stroke heat during competition in Williams Lake on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Three Williams Lake Blue Fins compete in Canadian swimming trials

Tanya Isnardy (right) returns to the stage to play a lead role alongside Brad Lawryk (not shown) and Drinda Huston (left) in <em>A Body of </em><em>Water </em>last November as part of this theatre season<em>.</em> (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society announces plays for next season