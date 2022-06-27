100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Police seek help in identifying assault suspect

Man wanted for alleged altercation at the Interlakes Market

100 Mile RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man sought for an alleged assault in the Interlakes Sunday.

Police were called to the Interlakes Market parking lot at about 2 p.m. on June 25 after a man allegedly confronted another person and challenged them to a fight, threatening bodily harm. The suspect fled in a vehicle with a woman who had been present during the incident.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the suspect is unknown to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
