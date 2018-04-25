Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

Mission RCMP are looking for 83-year-old Ralph Whitfield Morris, a convicted murderer who escaped from Mission Institution.

Police are searching for a convicted killer who has escaped a minimum security prison in Mission, B.C.

Correctional Service Canada says staff discovered Ralph Morris was missing during a count Wednesday morning.

The 83-year-old is serving a life sentence at Mission Institution for second-degree murder and escape from lawful custody.

The correctional service says RCMP were contacted as soon as Morris’s escape was discovered and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morris is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having a fair complexion, green eyes and grey hair.

The correctional service says it will investigate “the circumstances of this incident.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
EMBC hosts spring hazard readiness meeting in Williams Lake
Next story
Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Just Posted

EMBC hosts spring hazard readiness meeting in Williams Lake

Around 100 people attended a meeting to hear first hand from various government agencies

Prescribed burns to take place near Alkali

Series of burns intended to help restore grassland ecosystems

Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters will not seek re-election

Laurie Walters is the third city councillor, along with the mayor, to announce her intentions for the fall election

Williams Lake RCMP investigate thefts from homes and a hit and run

Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on thefts from homes near McLeese Lake along the Gibraltar Road

‘Hand to God’ a raunchy, physical comedy

WLST’s latest production to open May 2

VIDEO: WLIB monitoring Borland Creek for possible washout

With increasing temperatures snow in higher elevations is melting rapidly in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Most Read