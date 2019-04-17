Police raise awareness for Auto Crime Enforcement Month

April 2019 is Auto Crime Enforcement Month, and the RCMP are asking the public to stay alert.

April 2019 is Auto Crime Enforcement Month, and the Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to stay alert.

“It’s that time of year when the weather is getting nice and everyone is getting outside to enjoy all the Cariboo has to offer,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Joel Kooger. “Unfortunately this include criminals committing property crime.”

The Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) is encouraging vehicle owners to adopt the ‘9 p.m. Routine.’

“The ‘9 p.m. Routine’ encourages everyone to routinely check their vehicle each night by 9 p.m.,” he said. “By doing so, you are doing your part to ensure your vehicel is safe and secure, and that all valuables have been removed.”

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said in most cases theft is a crime of opportunity.

“Don’t become a victim,” Pelley said. “Remove valuables, lock your doors and report suspicious activity to police.”

RCMP said follow these simple, but effective, tips to keep your vehicle safe:

• Leave nothing in plain sight

• Remove all valuables and personal items

• Lock and secure your vehicle

• Make a habit to do this by 9 p.m. each and every night

Police said they are committed to targetting multiple property offenders, responsible for these thefts and the locations in which they occur.

Kooger reminds the public to report any suspicious activity and to adopt the ‘9 p.m. Routine.’ For more information on the ‘9 p.m. Routine’ please visit: www.baitcar.com.

If you have any information about property related crime in our community contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.