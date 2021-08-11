RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Police probe ‘unexpected’ death in Sheridan Lake

Concerns raised in death of 69-year-old man

  • Aug. 11, 2021 1:09 p.m.
  • News

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is investigating the sudden death of a 69-year-old man in Sheridan Lake.

The move comes after front line members and the BC Coroners Service found concerns around the death, which occurred Aug. 6.

“At this stage in the investigation this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public,” 100 Mile House RCMP Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said. “Members of the 100 Mile House Detachment will remain at the rural scene for the next few days as the investigation progresses.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the deceased’s name will not be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Vancouver Aquarium to reopen Aug. 16 after being closed for nearly a year
Next story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases are showing up in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region. (Photo courtesy CDC)
Postive COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Cariboo-Chilcotin

RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Police probe ‘unexpected’ death in Sheridan Lake

Prince George RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, seen here with her dog. She was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Prince George RCMP hoping to locate missing 26-year-old woman, with ties to Lower Mainland

Steelhead have seen a sharp decline. (Habitat Conservation Trust foundation photo)
Interior Fraser wild steelhead conservation program nets $98K in funding