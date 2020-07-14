Firefighters work to battle a blaze that killed three people at the EconoLodge in downtown Prince George Wednesday afternoon. (Contributed photo/Black Press Media)

Police probe reports that fire alarm didn’t sound during fatal Prince George motel blaze

A suspect was also arrested, but later released pending further investigation

Police in Prince George say they have identified one suspect of interest, as well as launched a criminal negligence investigation, into a fatal motel fire last week which left three people dead.

The suspect was arrested July 11 by Prince George RCMP, but later released pending further investigation, Mounties said in a news release Tuesday (July 14).

Investigators are also looking into reports that the fire alarm in the motel did not sound.

Three people were killed after a fire broke out at the EconoLodge on the morning of July 8. Their bodies were located after the fire was extinguished.

The incident is being considered as suspicious.

The BC Coroners Service is currently conducting a parallel fact-finding investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected deaths. Officials will not be releasing the names of those killed.

