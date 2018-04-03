RCMP blocking the driveway at Country Prime Meats. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Police presence at Country Prime Meats

Driveway to facilities is blocked

There’s a police presence at Country Prime Meats.

RCMP have blocked the entrance to the facilities.

Country Prime Meats is located between the northern tip of Lac la Hache and the 130 Mile Wetlands.

More to come.

