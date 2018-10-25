Williams Lake RCMP said alcohol was a factor after observing a vehicle driving on the sidewalk on Comer Street and Pigeon Avenue. (Black Press file photo)

Police make impaired driving arrest near two schools Thursday afternoon

The Williams Lake RCMP have recommended charges after locating a vehicle driving on the sidewalk in downtown Williams Lake Thursday afternoon.

At 1:43 p.m. RCMP observed the vehicle driving on the sidewalk at Pigeon Avenue and Comer Street, near both Marie Sharpe elementary and Sacred Heart Catholic School.

“This was concerning as this was occurring in a school zone during school hours,” said Williams Lake RCMP Const. Colin Champagne. “The driver was stopped and arrested before anyone was injured or a collision occurred.”

Police said alcohol was a factor and charges will be recommended.

“The Williams Lake RCMP will continue to target impaired driving as a detachment priority,” Champagne said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious driving behaviour.

