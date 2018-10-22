Police looking for witnesses to Highway 97 south fatality

A single male occupant was killed on Oct. 21 when his car went off the highway near Clinton

Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a single-vehicle collision which left one man dead near Clinton.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 21, Clinton RCMP received information about a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Valley Road, just north of Clinton. A vehicle travelling north went off the road to the left and rolled, ejecting the single occupant, who did not survive.

The highway, which has since reopened, was closed for a number of hours while CITS investigated, assisted by Clinton RCMP, a collision reconstructionist, and BC Coroners Service.

A second set of skid marks was noticed in the southbound lane near the accident scene. Police do not believe that the vehicle was involved in the incident, but depending on when they were made, the occupants could have been witnesses to the accident. The skid marks appear to have been created by a semi-trailer, or a pick-up with a dual set of wheels at the rear.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Central Interior Traffic Services in Ashcroft at (250) 453-2216.

Police are not releasing details about the identity of the deceased. However, notification of the next of kin has been completed.


