A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A TTC worker is shown in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. Police continue to investigate after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus. Toronto police say officers responded to the area of Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police look for up to 15 young men after alleged swarming of Toronto transit workers

Police search for suspects describe workers’ injuries as minor

Police are investigating after up to 15 youth allegedly attacked two Toronto Transit Commission workers on a bus.

Toronto police say officers responded to an area in the city’s east end Monday afternoon where a group of 10 to 15 youths, all male, allegedly assaulted two TTC employees.

Police described the injuries as minor, noting the initial report noted no obvious signs of injury.

The TTC called the attack a “despicable” swarming and assault.

Police say no arrests had been made as of Tuesday and no suspect descriptions have been released.

The investigation comes days after police say a TTC bus driver was shot with a BB gun while waiting to take over a bus on Saturday evening.

RELATED: Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘violent swarming’ in downtown park

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Interior Health testing radon in schools
Next story
Appeal for ‘revolutionary’ change voiced at B.C.’s latest reconciliation awards

Just Posted

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

Doug White still manages to blow some air through the bagpipes for Legion Branch 139 on Robbie Burns night. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 celebrates Scottish bard Robbie Burns

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. said downtime at lumber divisions in Soda Creek, in the Cariboo, and Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, will continue through Feburary. (tolko.com)
Downtime extended at Tolko mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

Eight vehicls were involved in a collision on Highway 97 Monday morning (Jan. 23). (Karen Powell photo)
Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel