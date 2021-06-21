Police kept busy following overnight vehicle thefts, B&Es near 100 Mile House

An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A 35-year-old man is facing charges and three others are suspects in relation to “an interesting tale” involving a series of overnight break-and-enters and vehicle thefts in the 100 Mile area.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen the tale started around 11:22 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 when police were called to a break-and-enter at a business in the 5400-block of Industrial Flats Road in 93 Mile House. A gate had been ripped open and cement posts anchoring the gate pulled out, but initially, nothing appeared to be missing. The owner was expected to do a further review in the morning,

A few hours later, at 2:52 a.m., police were called to the 5000-block of Bissett Road to respond to a report of a breach of bail violations. While heading there, an officer noted three vehicles travelling together – two white Ford trucks and a silver Honda – near the Canim-Hendrix turnoff on Highway 97.

The officer found this suspicious given the time of day and the general “look” of the situation, Nielsen said. Once the vehicle drivers observed the officer, the vehicles separated with the two trucks heading down Canim-Hendrix Road toward Buffalo Creek and the silver Honda going into town. The officer attempted to stop one of the white Ford trucks, which fled the scene, while the other truck turned around and headed in the opposite direction. Plate numbers were obtained from both vehicles, with plans to follow up with the owners.

Meanwhile, when officers got to the address on Bissett Road, they found another vehicle known to them – a blue 2008 Chevrolet with a double cab and steel toolbox in the rear – with a Can-Am Commander side-by-side loaded on it. A man associated with the suspect vehicle was seen fleeing on foot but was soon arrested by RCMP for breach of bail violations.

The Can-Am was seized as suspected stolen property. While this was happening, the silver Honda from earlier was seen driving up the road and the driver and lone occupant stopped and identified. Police left the scene.

After lodging the other man in the cells, RCMP received a call at 6:32 a.m. from a complainant on Jewel Pit Road, indicating they had observed a white Ford truck with a punched ignition parked in the roadway near the pit. An officer attended the area and located the truck, discovering its owner, a local business, was located in 111 Mile House.

The vehicle was seized to be forensically examined. The other white Ford was not located. While at the pit, the silver Honda travelled through the area with three males on board and was stopped by police as they had trespassed into the pit area. All three were identified and are considered suspects in the vehicle thefts.

Later that morning, a business in the 4800 block of Highway 97 near 111 Mile House reported significant damage to their front gate and a vehicle – the same one located at Jewel Pit Road – as missing. Another vehicle had been entered but not stolen. Damage to the gate is estimated at over C$20,000, Nielsen said. Damage from the vehicle that was stolen is consistent with that at the owner’s compound.

Later that morning, 100 Mile House RCMP received an update from the first complainant on Industrial Flats Road, who said a white 2000 Ford F350 with a BC license plate of PN7179 had been stolen from the property. This vehicle was the second vehicle seen by the officer while on patrol to Bisset Road in the early morning hours.

“This vehicle is still missing. Please be on the lookout for this vehicle,” Nielsen said.

Further, the owner of the Can-Am Commander came forward in the early afternoon on Monday, June 21 to report his side-by-side was stolen. This is the same side-by-side seized on Bisset Road. Charges are pending against the 35-year-old man.

Nielsen described the events as “an interesting tale woven from events overnight resulting in some good work by local police and observant community members giving us great information. As we have repeated several times – you know your neighbourhood! If it is suspicious to you, it is suspicious to us! Report it!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). Please refer to file 2021-2273.


