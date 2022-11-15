UPDATE: Police investigation wraps up at Fran Lee Trailer Court

An RCMP member stands with a weapon along Highway 97 above Fran Lee Trailer Court in Williams Lake on Nov. 15, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP have reported the matter at Fran Lee Trailer Court Tuesday morning, Nov. 15 is now resolved.

At about 10:15 a.m. an officer with a weapon could be seen standing outside their vehicle on Highway 97 overlooking the park, while another RCMP was parked at the entrance along Twelfth Avenue. A third police vehicle was inside the mobile home park at the back.

RCMP Operations NCO Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed there was a police investigation underway but wouldn’t comment further on the nature of the investigation.

He noted there is not a risk to the public.

RCMPWilliams Lake