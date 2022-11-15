UPDATE: Police investigation wraps up at Fran Lee Trailer Court

Williams Lake RCMP have reported the matter at Fran Lee Trailer Court Tuesday morning, Nov. 15 is now resolved.
At about 10:15 a.m. an officer with a weapon could be seen standing outside their vehicle on Highway 97 overlooking the park, while another RCMP was parked at the entrance along Twelfth Avenue. A third police vehicle was inside the mobile home park at the back.
RCMP Operations NCO Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed there was a police investigation underway but wouldn’t comment further on the nature of the investigation.
He noted there is not a risk to the public.
