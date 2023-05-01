Police investigating Quesnel motorcycle crash

Police are looking for information, including dash-cam footage or eyewitness accounts, of a serious motor vehicle incident in Quesnel.

The crash happened Tuseday, April 25 at about 3 p.m. on Highway 97 not far from North Star Road and one of the three vehicles involved was a motorcycle. The rider is now suffering from serious injuries.

It is not necessarily clear why the motorcycle rider and another vehicle were struck by the initiating vehicle.

“Initial investigation reveals that a northbound pickup truck abruptly crossed the centre line of the highway, striking a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle that were traveling southbound,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Moore. “The rider of the motorcycle, a local woman in her 50s, was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service with serious injuries. The two other drivers involved, including the driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 60s, also from British Columbia, were uninjured.”

Highway 97’s southbound lane was closed for several hours during the investigation. Members of BC Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, BC Emergency Health Services, and Quesnel Fire Department were all at the scene in addition to RCMP from the Quesnel detachment and the RCMP’s BC Highway Patrol team.

“Police would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to render assistance at the scene of the collision,” said Moore. “Drug and alcohol impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors, and no immediate charges have been laid at this time. All other avenues of investigation are being actively considered, however.”

Anyone who has any possible information is asked to communicate that to the investigators as soon as possible. The phone number is 250-992-9211 and the incident’s file number is 2023-2838.

