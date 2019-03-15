The suspects gained entry by smashing an outside window. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Police investigating early morning break in at Comer Station Beer and Wine Store

Suspects fled the scene when sirens went off

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an early morning break and enter at the Comer Station Beer and Wine Store on Mackenzie Avenue North.

A spokesperson at the store Friday morning told the Tribune staff were next door doing inventory at around 3 a.m. on March 15 when they heard the alarm go off in the beer and wine store.

Four male suspects broke in, throwing a rock through a small window on the outside door and then smashing a larger window inside with a baseball bat, the spokesperson said.

“They did not get past the lobby because they ran off when the sirens went off. Three of them were wearing black sweaters and blue jeans and one was wearing a dark blue sweater and black pants,” the spokesperson said. “Three of them were wearing sneakers and another one was wearing beige hiking shoes.”

Const. Sean Doyle of the Williams Lake detachment said when officers arrived at the store the suspects had already fled.

Doyle is encouraging anyone with knowledge regarding the incident to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.brcrimestoppers.com.


Police are investigating after a break and enter at the Comer Station Beer and Wine Store on Mackenzie Avenue early Friday March 15. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

