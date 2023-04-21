Peel Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn speaks to the media regarding a theft at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Peel Regional Police say they are investigating the theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuable items from Toronto Pearson Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police investigate theft of more than $20M of gold, goods at Toronto Pearson Airport

Cargo taken from holding area after being unloaded from a plane

More than $20 million worth of gold and other high-value items have been stolen from Toronto Pearson Airport, Peel Regional Police said Thursday.

Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn told media police are investigating the theft that took place early Monday evening after a plane that arrived at the airport was unloaded and its cargo transported to a holding facility.

“Once this cargo was offloaded at a holding facility, subsequent to its arrival, this high-value container was removed by illegal means,” said Duivesteyn.

“The container contained a high-value shipment. It did contain gold, but was not exclusive to gold, and contained other items of monetary value.”

The Peel police airport division has been leading the investigation.

The force has a great working relationship with the RCMP which remain “a quick call away,” Duivesteyn said, but the investigation currently remains in Peel police’s jurisdiction.

Police have not revealed any information about potential suspects and wouldn’t say which airline shipped the cargo, where the gold was headed, or where the plane came from.

Duivesteyn stopped short of saying it was a professional job.

“We’re looking at all angles on how this item was stolen, so I don’t really have a lot of details on how it was stolen to provide or any suspect,” he said. “We’re unable to provide specifics to this investigation because we’re three days in.”

The “very rare” theft is believed to be an isolated incident, Duivesteyn said, noting there are no concerns for travel or public safety at the airport.

READ MORE: Vancouver police panning for owner of stolen gold teeth worth $12K

CrimeToronto airport

Previous story
Why Sudan’s conflict matters to the rest of the world
Next story
4/20: Cannabis activists smoke outside B.C. legislature to push for legalization changes

Just Posted

Cariboo Regional District office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CRD board approves electoral area directors’ salary increase to $28,900 from $12,900

A graphic showing the process of aquamation or alkaline hydrolysis to dispose of human remains. (Image is from Wikimedia Commons by Israkress and has been brightened and cropped to fit)
Williams Lake man pushes for a more gentle return to earth burial

Williams Lake city council, November 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake overall budget for 2023 $45.9 million, down $1 million from 2022

According to provincial figures, caribou herds have declined significantly. Protection efforts across the province are underway. (File photo)
Land west of Quesnel secured for caribou habitat, restoration in deal with gold mine

Pop-up banner image